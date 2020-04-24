StockMarketWire.com - Immunotherapy developer Scancell said it had initiated a research programme to develop a vaccine for Covid-19.
Initial research was underway and a so-called phase one clinical trial was expected to kick off in the first quarter of 2021, subject to funding.
Scancell said it was actively seeking development partners and additional funding, including non-dilutive funding from governments and global institutions, to support development of the vaccine.
The project will be led by chief scientific officer Lindy Durrant, who was also professor of cancer immunotherapy at the University of Nottingham. 'Scancell's aim is to utilise its proven clinical expertise in cancer to produce a simple, safe, cost-effective and scalable vaccine to induce both durable T-cell responses and virus neutralising antibodies against Covid-19,' it said.
'As research data emerges, it is becoming increasingly clear that the induction of potent and activated T-cells may play a critical role in the development of long-term immunity and clearance of virus-infected cells.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: