StockMarketWire.com - South Africa focused MC Mining said its third-quarter revenue fell 8% in US dollar terms due to foreign exchange movements that offset a rise in sales volumes.
Revenue for the three months through March fell to $69.3m, down from $75.2m on-year.
Sales volumes rose 4% to 72 942 tonnes.
A South African government lockdown resulted in the Uitkomst Colliery being placed on care and maintenance and also impacted activities at MC Mining's development projects in the Limpopo province.
A 21-day national lockdown came into effect 26 March and was extended to midnight on 30 April.
Restrictions would be slowly eased from 1 May 2020, subject to extreme caution, MC Mining said.
At 9:01am: [LON:MCM] MC Mining share price was 0p at 8.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
