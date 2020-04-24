StockMarketWire.com - South Africa focused MC Mining said its third-quarter revenue fell 8% in US dollar terms due to foreign exchange movements that offset a rise in sales volumes.

Revenue for the three months through March fell to $69.3m, down from $75.2m on-year.

Sales volumes rose 4% to 72 942 tonnes.

A South African government lockdown resulted in the Uitkomst Colliery being placed on care and maintenance and also impacted activities at MC Mining's development projects in the Limpopo province.

A 21-day national lockdown came into effect 26 March and was extended to midnight on 30 April.

Restrictions would be slowly eased from 1 May 2020, subject to extreme caution, MC Mining said.


