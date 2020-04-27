StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment and training company Staffline said it had appointed Ian Lawson as its executive chairman and was optimistic of achieving a positive earnings performance in 2020.
Lawson had been acting as an independent board adviser to the company for six weeks and was a former chief executive of structural steel group Severfield.
He would replace Chris Pullen, who's resignation was announced in February. Daniel Quint remained in his role as interim chief financial officer.
Staffline also announced that it expected to agree a revised financing structure in respect of its main banking facilities ahead of the publication of its 2019 annual results.
The company said it was 'cautiously optimistic' about achieving a positive result for the year through December 2020 on an underlying operating earnings basis, despite disruptions caused by the Covid-19 crisis.
'Considering the impact of Covid-19 on volumes in certain sectors across our business, the Board would see this as a strong result and a demonstration of the resilience of the business, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
