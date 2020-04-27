StockMarketWire.com - Professional services group RPS said it had sourced another £60m from its banking lenders and agreed new loan covenants tests as it looks to weather the Covid-19 crisis.
The £60m had been provided by HSBC, Lloyds and NatWest in addition to an existing £100m revolving credit facility.
The new financial covenants included a monthly minimum threshold covenant, leverage and interest cover tests as at 31 December 2020 and 31 March 2021, but none at 30 June 2020.
'This new facility and financial covenants will provide increased financial liquidity to enable RPS to navigate the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and take advantage of the economic recovery as it comes through,' RPS said.
First-quarter fee revenue fell to £125.4m, down from £134.3m on-year.
RPS had previously announced cost cutting measures including scrapping its 2019 final dividend.
'As RPS enters the second quarter, the impact of Covid-19 on the business and our markets has increased although at this stage it is not possible to forecast the full extent,' the company said.
'Therefore, RPS will not be providing guidance for the 2020 financial year until the duration and extent of this impact is clearer.'
