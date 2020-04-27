StockMarketWire.com - Market research agency System1 warned of a lower annual profit, scrapped its dividend and suspended a share buyback after its sales were hit in the fourth quarter by the Covid-19 crisis.
Pre-tax profit for the year through March 2020 was seen falling to £2.9m, down from £3.6m on-year.
'Whilst we acknowledge this was a disappointing result, it does exceed our previous expectations,' the company said.
Revenue and gross profit both dropped 25% in the last quarter of the company's financial year. Since the end of March, System1 said trading had inevitably been adversely affected by the global economic situation.
The company said it had suspend both a proposed buyback programme of up to £1.5m, as well as the payment of a final dividend for the 2019/20 financial year.
Mitigating actions had also included deferring employment costs, reducing the number of hours paid for where the volume of work had fallen and taking advantage of government-backed business support and furloughing schemes.
Directors and senior managers had taken 20% pay cuts.
'The board has concluded that it is difficult at this stage to provide guidance on the financial performance for the current year until a clearer outlook emerges,' System1 said.
'The board will keep investors updated as the impact on the group's performance becomes clearer.'
At 8:03am: (LON:SYS1) System1 Group Plc share price was -2.5p at 95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: