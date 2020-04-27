StockMarketWire.com - Medical company Deltex Medical narrowed its annual losses as lower costs offset a decline in revenue.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax losses narrowed to £210K from £1.3m on-year even as revenue fell to £4.3m from £5m.
Overheads - before exceptional costs - decreased by £1.3m to £3.2m.
The company said it saw demand increasing for Deltex Medical TrueVue Doppler systems in intensive care units in the UK and USA as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Q1 demand for its Doppler probes from operating rooms had decreased 'due to cancellation of elective surgery in anticipation of COVID-19,' the company said, but added it expected increased demand associated with 'catch-up' later in the year.
At 8:38am: [LON:DEMG] Deltex Medical Group PLC share price was +0.05p at 1.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: