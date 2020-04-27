StockMarketWire.com - Self-care product manufacturer Venture Life said it had signed a Chinese distribution agreement for its Dentyl dental hygiene brand.
The exclusive 15-year agreement was signed with the company's existing Chinese partner and had minimum purchase obligations of €168m.
Venture Life had already received orders from that partner for Dentyl and some other key products in excess of €7m for delivery in 2020.
'The relaunch of Dentyl by our partner using online stores and channels has gained momentum quickly, and this significant extension of the agreement, both in time and minimum purchase commitment, shows the strength of both our future expectations for these products in China,' chief executive Jerry Randall said.
At 1:52pm: [LON:VLG] Venture Life Group Plc share price was +10p at 60p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
