StockMarketWire.com - Agriculture and engineering group Camellia said it expected to post a 2019 underlying profit 'slightly' above expectations, but warned profit in the current year would be substantially lower amid the Covid-19 crisis.
Profits in 2019 would also include a one-off £9.8m gain from the release of provisions for wage increases following progress on wage negotiations, offset by a £3.6m charge in Bangladesh for workers proﬁt participation obligations.
'Whilst the results for 2020 are likely to be very substantially below those of 2019 it is not yet possible to give further guidance at this time,' Camellia said.
'The situation continues to develop rapidly and the company will make further announcements as appropriate.'
At 2:18pm: [LON:CAM] Camellia PLC share price was -150p at 7675p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
