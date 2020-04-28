StockMarketWire.com - Online trading house Plus500 said it had continued to see a heightened level of customer trading activity due to market volatility caused by the Covid-19 crisis.
Following a trading update issued 7 April, the company said its financial and operational performance remained 'very strong'.
'Revenue from customer income in the first half to date remains at record levels, with the group's financial performance during the second quarter continuing to show further momentum following an exceptional first quarter,' Plus500 said.
'The company has also continued to experience strong gains from customer trading performance, which is expected to be neutral over time.'
'Notwithstanding the uncertainty regarding the duration of current levels of volatility or the unquantified potential impact from regulatory changes in Australia, revenue and profitability for the full year is expected to be substantially ahead of current consensus expectations, as revised following the first-quarter trading update on 7 April.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
