StockMarketWire.com - Clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer said it did not expect to pay any dividends for the 2021 financial year as the Covid-19 crisis crunches sales.
Marks & Spencer also said that its banks had agreed to relax loan covenants associated with a £1.1bn revolving credit facility.
The company said its clothing and home business may be severely constrained during lockdown, but also by 'highly uncertain' trading conditions in a prolonged lockdown exit period.
'In the absence of a clear basis for forecasting, our scenario planning and stress tests are based on materially subdued trading for the balance of 2020 in clothing and home,' it said.
On the food side, Marks & Spencer said the transition to Ocado supply for online deliveries was on track to proceed in September.
'However, good trading has been adversely affected by lockdown due to the closure of cafes and slowdown in travel and some city centre locations,' it added.
Covenant conditions had been removed or relaxed by lenders for tests arising in September 2020, March 2021, and September 2021.
Marks & Spencer also said it had been confirmed as an eligible issuer under the UK government's Covid Corporate Financing Facility.
'As part of the planning for these measures and in order to provide for the uncertain outlook the board does not at this stage anticipate paying a dividend for the 2020/21 financial year, generating a cash saving of about £210m,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
