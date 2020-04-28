StockMarketWire.com - Oil major BP said profit fell sharply in the first quarter of the year as lower oil and gas prices weighed on performance.
Underlying replacement cost profit - a closely watched measure to gauge performance – fell 67% to $0.8bn on-year in the first quarter of the year, with reported oil and gas production down 2.8% to an average of 3.715m barrels of oil equivalent per day.
The company flagged a $3.7bn writedown in inventory, as a result of the dramatic drop in oil prices at the quarter end, which was the main driver of the reported historical cost loss of $4.4bn.
Operating cash flow as reported in the group cash flow statement was $1.0bn for the first quarter, including a working capital release of $0.7bn, compared with $5.3bn for the same period in 2019.
Underlying full-year upstream production, which excludes both Rosneft and portfolio changes, was up 2.9% to 579mboe/d.
Organic capital expenditure for the first quarter was $3.5bn, compared with $3.6bn for the same period in 2019.
The company said it was taking steps to mitigate the impact of lower oil prices, including a reduction in 2020 organic capital spending to around $12bn for 2020, a 25% decrease from the full-year guidance given in February.
It would also delay exploration and appraisal activities and curtail development activities in lower margin areas in its upstream business, and minimizing spend on projects in the early phases of development, which collectively was expected to reduce 2020 underlying production by around 70mboe/d compared with 2019. In Downstream, the capital expenditure reduction contribution was expected to be around $1bn in 2020.
BP declared a dividend of 10.5 cents a share for the first quarter, up 2.4% on-year.
'We have developed a clear plan and are confident in increasing resilience in our financial framework through a set of interventions focused on building liquidity, strengthening our balance sheet and reducing expenditure to drive our cash balance point below $35 per barrel in 2021,' the company said.
'Looking ahead, we expect second-quarter reported production to be lower compared to the first quarter, and will be subject to significant uncertainties with regard to the implementation of OPEC+ restrictions, price impacts on PSA and TSC entitlement volumes, divestments, market restrictions given lack of demand for oil and COVID-19 operational impacts.
