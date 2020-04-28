StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment and conferencing group RTC said it would not pay a dividend for 2020 and had cut director and senior manager pay by 20% due to the Covid-19 crisis.
The company said trading in the first quarter had been largely unaffected by the current situation, though it added that the scale and duration of disruption to future activities was not yet clear.
RTC said the majority of its activities were in public and regulated sectors, including infrastructure and railway transportation, providing contract workers vital to the UK.
'The indications are that this will continue,' it added.
'Our activities internationally are largely unaffected.'
'However, general UK recruitment and smart-meter installation activities have been significantly impacted by the lockdown.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
