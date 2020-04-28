StockMarketWire.com - Kidney disease diagnostics group Renalytix AI said it was progressing plans to spin off its FractalDx technology portfolio of diagnostic and prognostic products as a separate company on AIM.
A circular would on Tuesday be sent to shareholders detailing plans for a capital reduction and distribution in specie to facilitate the separation.
To be sure, Renalytix AI said its plans remained at an early stage and there could be no guarantee that the demerger would be completed.
The approval of the capital reduction would enable the board to declare a distribution in specie of Verici Dx shares to existing RenalytixAI shareholders.
At 9:00am: [LON:RENX] share price was 0p at 270p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
