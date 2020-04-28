StockMarketWire.com - Antibodies drug developer Fusion Antibodies unveiled plans to raise £3m gross through a discounted equity placing to fund its existing work on the mammalian antibody library to include Covid-19, and for its existing oncology targets.
The company said it would place 3,333,333 shares at a price of 90p a share, representing a 27% discount to the company's closing mid-market share price on 27 April 2020.
The placing would be undertaken in two tranches, and a further £492,511.50 had been raised for selling shareholders through the sale of 547,235 existing ordinary shares, the company said.
The company also provided a trading update, forecasting numbers for 2020 in line with current market expectations, with revenue of not less than £3.8m.
'The company commenced the commercialisation of its new RAMP service this year and this has contributed materially to the revenues in 2020,' the company said.
'Whilst the current economic uncertainty resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant restrictions mean that it is not possible to predict with accuracy what the impact will be on Fusion for the forthcoming financial period, the board believes, for the reasons set out above, that the company is well positioned to continue to trade with limited impact on its service provision,' it added.
At 9:12am: [LON:FAB] Fusion Antibodies Plc Ord 4p share price was -10p at 112.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
