StockMarketWire.com - Component supplier to the aerospace and defense industries Senior said it had secured a $330m contract extension with MTU Aero Engines for the supply of Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan engines airfoils.
Senior said it supported MTU on several stages of the Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan engines for the Airbus A320neo family and the Irkut MS-21 aircraft.
Airfoils had been supplied to MTU by Senior Aerospace since the original contract award in 2014.
The contract extension represented an additional 10 years to the existing term and was projected to achieve total additional sales revenue of about $330m, Senior said.
At 1:16pm: [LON:SNR] Senior PLC share price was +0.38p at 61.08p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: