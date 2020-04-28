StockMarketWire.com - Africa focused miner IronRidge Resources said a second-phase drill programme had commenced at the Zaranou gold project in Ivory Coast.
The license bordered with Ghana and was along strike from significant operating gold mines including Chirano, Bibiani and Ahafo.
The drilling programme was planned to take about a month, the company said
A Covid-19 site management plan had been implemented to manage the health and safety of teams and the community within which IronRidge operated, it added.
At 2:11pm: [LON:IRR] Ironridge Resources Limited share price was +0.58p at 10.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: