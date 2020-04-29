StockMarketWire.com - Phone and electronics retailer Dixons Carphone ditched its full-year dividend and reported a 2% rise in annual like-for-like electrical sales, as stronger online performance offset lost sales due to store closures.
Given the uncertainty and need to build for the future, the company decided not to pay a full year dividend for the current year, and said dividend payments would not be resumed until its standby debt facilities had been cancelled.
For the 52 weeks to 25 April, electrical sales rose 2%, with UK & Ireland up 1% and international up 4%. 'The UK&I and Greek stores that are closed would normally have been expected to contribute a further about £400m of sales in this financial year,' the company said.
But performance in its e-commerce sales helped cushion the financial blow of shuttered stores. 'In UK&I electricals, our online business has recovered around two-thirds of the lost store sales,' it added. At 8:00am: [LON:DC.] Dixons Carphone PLC share price was +3.83p at 72.33p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
