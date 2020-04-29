StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Scotgold Resources said it had agreed to extend the drawdown period of a bridging loan provided by chairman Nat le Roux.
The company said it wouldn't need to draw down as much debt due to its Cononish project in Scotland being placed on care and maintenance due to Covid-19 lockdowns.
The remainder of the £7.5m facility could now be drawn down up until the end of 2021 and in smaller sub tranches of £0.5m.
At 8:45am: [LON:SGZ] Scotgold Resources Ltd share price was 0p at 48.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: