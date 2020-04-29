StockMarketWire.com - Animal feed additive producer Anpario said it still planned to pay its 2019 final dividend and had benefited from customers upping stock levels amid the Covid-19 crisis.
The company reaffirmed its commitment to pay a final dividend of 5.5p per share, subject to shareholder approval at its annual general meeting on 25 June.
'Anpario has been and continues to operate with little disruption in terms of production and delivery to our customers on a worldwide basis,' it said.
'The strong performance in the first quarter is from customers increasing stock levels and recent business development initiatives coming to fruition.'
'We see new opportunities to grow market share through remote sales calls, consistent customer service and our continued product development.'
Anpario said it had £13.8m cash at 25 April.
It also announced that it had recently filed an international patent application for an invention following a successful research programme with the University of Reading.
The research demonstrated that Anpario had developed a natural essential oil composition that could reduce the presence of certain antimicrobial resistant bacteria in the gut of young cattle.
At 1:59pm: [LON:ANP] Anpario PLC share price was +20p at 380p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
