StockMarketWire.com - Royal Dutch Shell has reduced its first quarter 2020 dividend to 16 cents per share citing a prolonged period of economic uncertainty and weaker commodity prices.
In its first quarter 2020 results, the company reported a loss of $24m and CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items of $2.9bn, which it said reflected lower realised oil, gas and LNG prices, weaker realised refining and chemicals margins as well as lower sales volumes, compared with the first quarter of 2019.
Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements was $7.4bn during the first quarter, which it attributed to lower earnings and higher cost-of-sales adjustment, partly offset by higher cash inflows related to commodity derivatives and lower tax payments, compared with the first quarter a year earlier.
During the quarter, Shell completed another tranche of its share buyback programme, while total dividends distributed to shareholders in the quarter were $3.5bn.
Chair of the board of Royal Dutch Shell Chad Holliday said: 'However, given the risk of a prolonged period of economic uncertainty, weaker commodity prices, higher volatility and uncertain demand outlook, the board believes that maintaining the current level of shareholder distributions is not prudent.
'Following the announcement not to continue with the next tranche of the share buyback programme, the board has also decided to reduce the first quarter 2020 dividend and reset to 16 US cents per share.'
During the first quarter of 2020, Shell announced that it will not proceed with the proposed Lake Charles LNG project due to the current market conditions and completed the sale of the Martinez refinery in the USA to PBF Energy for $1.2bn.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
