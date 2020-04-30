StockMarketWire.com - Hikma Pharmaceuticals maintained its guidance and said it had made a 'strong start' to the year despite the challenging market conditions owing to the Covid-19 crisis.
The company reiterating its guidance for global injectables revenue growth in the low to mid-single digits for 2020, with core operating margin expected to be in the range of 35% to 37%.
Its generics business was expected to generate revenue in the range of $700m to $750m. 'Our guidance assumes that we will launch generic Advair Diskus in the second half of the year and we have included revenue of $20m to $40m from generic Advair Diskus in this range,' the company said.
'We expect our core operating margin for the generics business to be between 16% and 18% or, including the launch of generic Advair Diskus, around 20%,' it added.
Its branded business, meanwhile, was expected to generate revenue growth in the mid-single digits for the full year.
The company also said it would pay a final dividend of 30 cents per share, taking the full-year dividend to 44 cents per share, an increase of 16% on 2018.
