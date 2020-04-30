StockMarketWire.com - Wealth management group St James's Place reported gross inflows rose 12% to £4.04bn in the first quarter but funds under management ended lower, while the impact of Covid-19 meant it has withheld one-third of its 2019 final dividend.
The group announced the board had made a decision to withhold 11.22 pence per share, or around one-third of the proposed 2019 final dividend, 'until such a time when the financial and economic impacts of Covid-19 become clearer'.
As a result, it will pay 20 pence per share as a second 2019 interim dividend on 27 May 2020.
Chief executive Andrew Croft said retention remained 'very strong' during the first quarter of 2020, resulting in net inflows for the period up 9% at £2.37bn, representing annualised growth of 8.1% on opening funds under management.
Croft added: 'With the escalation of the Covid-19 crisis during March there was a sharp decline in global markets and this negatively impacted our funds under management, which closed the period at £101.7bn.
'Given the nature of our unit-linked business model, where we match client liabilities with corresponding assets, our balance sheet is largely protected from these steep market declines and therefore our solvency position remains strong.'
