StockMarketWire.com - Euromoney scrapped its dividend and the company said it had decided to delay or cancel the majority of events scheduled to take place from July up to and including September following global disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 173 events originally set for July up to and including September (Q4 2020) were expected to generate approximately £34m and gross profit from was expected to be around £18m.
The larger events had approximately £7m of committed costs already incurred, and the gross profit impact of running no events in the fourth quarter would be approximately £25m, the company said.
In an effort to save costs, all directors from 1 May 2020, would take a temporary 25% reduction in their salaries or fees, except for Andrew Rashbass, CEO, who would take a 40% cut, it added.
The company said it would not declare an interim dividend payment for 2020, resulting in a cash saving of approximately £12m. 'The board will consider the FY20 total dividend in November 2020, when it has better visibility on the business environment,' it added. Interim results for the six months to 31 March 2020 were now scheduled to be announced on 4 June 2020.
At 8:39am: [LON:ERM] Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC share price was -6p at 869p
