StockMarketWire.com - British American tobacco maintained its guidance to target earning growth in the high single figure, but warned it expected results to be weighted to the second half weighed.
The tobacco giant said it expected a reduction in trade and consumer stocks and on industry volume and revenue growth in second-quarter as a result of the pandemic.
The company estimated constant currency adjusted revenue growth around the low end of the 3%-to-5% range, with industry cigarette and THP volume declining to around 5%, lower than the previous estimates of 4%, while its forecast for the US industry decline at around about 5% was maintained.
The company confirmed its dividend pay-out ratio of 65%.
'Overall, and considering the challenging environment, our business is resilient, competitive and performing well, and we are confident in delivering another good year of adjusted diluted high single figure EPS growth in constant currency,' the company said. At 9:05am: [LON:BATS] British American Tobacco PLC share price was +16.25p at 3163.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
