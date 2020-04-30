StockMarketWire.com - Clothing and food retailer Marks and Spencer has appointed Tamara Ingram and Sapna Sood as non-executive directors with effect from 21 May 2020 and announced that Whitbread chief executive Alison Brittain has decided to step down as a non-executive director.
Brittain, who has served for more than six years, will retire as a director prior to the AGM in July 2020.
Ingram has held leadership roles at WPP since 2002, including setting up the consumer insight division, and prior to this worked at Saatchi and Saatchi where she held the roles of chief executive and chair.
Sood is a group director at Compass Group where she leads the international clients and market development business and has been non-executive director at Kering for the last four years with her term expiring on 16 June 2020.
Marks and Spencer also announced that Katie Bickerstaffe started in her role of chief strategy and transformation director on the 27 April and will step down from the board at the AGM in July 2020, while Eoin Tonge is confirmed to join the board as chief financial officer on 8 June this year.
Chairman Archie Norman said: 'The appointment of Tamara and Sapna, in addition to Eoin joining the board as an executive director, will bring in fresh and diverse talent and two exceptionally smart new people.
'Our enormous thanks go to Alison who has been a strong and active board member for the last six years.'
At 9:22am: [LON:MKS] Marks And Spencer Group PLC share price was -0.28p at 98.64p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
