StockMarketWire.com - British Airways owner International Airlines Group said its subsidiaries Iberia and Vueling had sign syndicated loan agreements for €750m and €260m, respectively.
'The banks involved in the syndicated agreement will ask the Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO) to grant guarantees for these loans and the financing is conditional on those guarantees being made available,' the company said.
The financing arrangements had a five-year term, amortising from 30 April 2023, but were repayable at any time on notice from Iberia or Vueling respectively. They contained a number of non-financial covenants to protect the position of the banks, including restrictions on the upstream of cash to the rest of the IAG companies.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
