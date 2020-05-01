StockMarketWire.com - Property management company HML said its short-term revenue would be impacted by the nationwide lockdown measures imposed last month.
In the short term, a reduction in a number of the ancillary revenue streams would impact the Group's financial performance, but the company expected that this would not have lasting economic consequences once the government started to open up the economy.
The company also said it did not see any see any long-term impact on the delivery of its service after moving 95% of its service delivery into an environment of home working following UK government lockdown measures.
'We also do not see any long-term impact on the group's wider strategic plan other than to curb any HML acquisition activity in the immediate future,' it added.
At 9:38am: [LON:HMLH] HML Holdings PLC share price was +0.5p at 24.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
