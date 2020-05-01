StockMarketWire.com - Genel Energy said it would continue talks with the Kurdistan Regional Government to seek a viable way forward to develop the Bina Bawi project's gas and oil gas resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
The company said it had received documentation in mid-April from the Kurdistan Regional Government following the commercial understanding reached in September 2019.
The documentation, which required further negotiation, included a new draft production sharing contract that sought to separate the Jurassic oil development from the deeper Triassic natural gas development.
But the Kurdistan Regional Government said that while negotiations were ongoing it would not require the company to terminate the Bina Bawi production sharing contract.
'Genel continues to minimise spending on Bina Bawi until further tangible progress is made during these negotiations,' the company said.
