FTSE 100
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             115.13       +4.14%
Informa                                  454.90       +3.57%
Flutter Entertainment                  10085.00       +3.44%
Rightmove                                513.60       +3.22%
Taylor Wimpey                            149.00       +1.33%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1213.70       -8.40%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1187.80       -7.66%
Easyjet                                  559.90       -7.18%
St. James's Place                        804.90       -5.46%
Carnival                                1037.00       -5.34%

FTSE 250
Hilton Food Group                       1166.00       +4.11%
Marston's                                 39.09       +3.52%
Weir Group                               987.10       +3.40%
Bakkavor Group                            71.70       +2.58%
Ip Group                                  56.90       +2.52%
Signature Aviation                       177.20       -9.48%
Cineworld Group                           59.52       -9.07%
Micro Focus International                438.80       -8.91%
Hochschild Mining                        128.55       -7.72%
Premier Oil                               30.30       -7.14%

FTSE 350
AIM
Walcom Group                               0.35     +133.33%
Microsaic Systems                          1.25      +66.67%
ValiRx                                    18.25      +39.05%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.20      +33.33%
Midatech Pharma                           57.50      +25.00%
Fastjet                                    0.09      -22.92%
Edenville Energy                           0.03      -21.43%
Block Energy  Ord Shs Gbp0.0025            1.45      -14.71%
Columbus Energy Resources  Ord 0.05        1.35      -14.56%
Tanfield Group                             3.00      -14.29%

Overall Market
Asa International Group  Ord Gbp1 W      157.75      +31.46%
Altyn  Ord 0.1p                            0.90      -24.84%
