FTSE 100 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 115.13 +4.14% Informa 454.90 +3.57% Flutter Entertainment 10085.00 +3.44% Rightmove 513.60 +3.22% Taylor Wimpey 149.00 +1.33% Royal Dutch Shell 1213.70 -8.40% Royal Dutch Shell 1187.80 -7.66% Easyjet 559.90 -7.18% St. James's Place 804.90 -5.46% Carnival 1037.00 -5.34% FTSE 250 Hilton Food Group 1166.00 +4.11% Marston's 39.09 +3.52% Weir Group 987.10 +3.40% Bakkavor Group 71.70 +2.58% Ip Group 56.90 +2.52% Signature Aviation 177.20 -9.48% Cineworld Group 59.52 -9.07% Micro Focus International 438.80 -8.91% Hochschild Mining 128.55 -7.72% Premier Oil 30.30 -7.14% FTSE 350 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 115.13 +4.14% Hilton Food Group 1166.00 +4.11% Informa 454.90 +3.57% Marston's 39.09 +3.52% Flutter Entertainment 10085.00 +3.44% Signature Aviation 177.20 -9.48% Cineworld Group 59.52 -9.07% Micro Focus International 438.80 -8.91% Royal Dutch Shell 1213.70 -8.40% Hochschild Mining 128.55 -7.72% AIM Walcom Group 0.35 +133.33% Microsaic Systems 1.25 +66.67% ValiRx 18.25 +39.05% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.20 +33.33% Midatech Pharma 57.50 +25.00% Fastjet 0.09 -22.92% Edenville Energy 0.03 -21.43% Block Energy Ord Shs Gbp0.0025 1.45 -14.71% Columbus Energy Resources Ord 0.05 1.35 -14.56% Tanfield Group 3.00 -14.29% Overall Market Walcom Group 0.35 +133.33% Microsaic Systems 1.25 +66.67% ValiRx 18.25 +39.05% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.20 +33.33% Asa International Group Ord Gbp1 W 157.75 +31.46% Altyn Ord 0.1p 0.90 -24.84% Fastjet 0.09 -22.92% Edenville Energy 0.03 -21.43% Block Energy Ord Shs Gbp0.0025 1.45 -14.71% Columbus Energy Resources Ord 0.05 1.35 -14.56%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
StockMarketWire.com -