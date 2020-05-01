FTSE 100 Informa 454.60 +3.51% Rightmove 514.30 +3.36% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 114.13 +3.24% Flutter Entertainment 10050.00 +3.08% Taylor Wimpey 150.13 +2.09% Royal Dutch Shell 1213.80 -8.39% Royal Dutch Shell 1188.80 -7.59% Easyjet 560.80 -7.03% Glencore 138.21 -6.04% Lloyds Banking Group 30.76 -4.59% FTSE 250 Hilton Food Group 1179.00 +5.27% Ti Fluid Systems 164.40 +3.01% C&C Group 199.90 +2.51% Weir Group 977.90 +2.44% Bakkavor Group 71.60 +2.43% Signature Aviation 172.78 -11.73% Future 941.00 -8.82% Cineworld Group 59.83 -8.60% Premier Oil 29.85 -8.52% Micro Focus International 441.70 -8.30% FTSE 350 Hilton Food Group 1179.00 +5.27% Informa 454.60 +3.51% Rightmove 514.30 +3.36% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 114.13 +3.24% Flutter Entertainment 10050.00 +3.08% Signature Aviation 172.78 -11.73% Future 941.00 -8.82% Cineworld Group 59.83 -8.60% Premier Oil 29.85 -8.52% Royal Dutch Shell 1213.80 -8.39% AIM Walcom Group 0.35 +133.33% Microsaic Systems 1.30 +73.33% ValiRx 19.00 +44.76% Aura Energy Limited 0.25 +42.86% Plutus Powergen 0.04 +40.00% Fastjet 0.09 -22.92% Edenville Energy 0.03 -21.43% Cadence Minerals 6.60 -17.50% Richland Resources 0.25 -16.67% Block Energy Ord Shs Gbp0.0025 1.45 -14.71% Overall Market Walcom Group 0.35 +133.33% Microsaic Systems 1.30 +73.33% ValiRx 19.00 +44.76% Aura Energy Limited 0.25 +42.86% Plutus Powergen 0.04 +40.00% Altyn Ord 0.1p 0.90 -24.84% Fastjet 0.09 -22.92% Edenville Energy 0.03 -21.43% Cadence Minerals 6.60 -17.50% Richland Resources 0.25 -16.67%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
StockMarketWire.com -