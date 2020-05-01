StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Informa                                  454.60       +3.51%
Rightmove                                514.30       +3.36%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             114.13       +3.24%
Flutter Entertainment                  10050.00       +3.08%
Taylor Wimpey                            150.13       +2.09%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1213.80       -8.39%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1188.80       -7.59%
Easyjet                                  560.80       -7.03%
Glencore                                 138.21       -6.04%
Lloyds Banking Group                      30.76       -4.59%

FTSE 250
Hilton Food Group                       1179.00       +5.27%
Ti Fluid Systems                         164.40       +3.01%
C&C Group                                199.90       +2.51%
Weir Group                               977.90       +2.44%
Bakkavor Group                            71.60       +2.43%
Signature Aviation                       172.78      -11.73%
Future                                   941.00       -8.82%
Cineworld Group                           59.83       -8.60%
Premier Oil                               29.85       -8.52%
Micro Focus International                441.70       -8.30%

FTSE 350
Hilton Food Group                       1179.00       +5.27%
Informa                                  454.60       +3.51%
Rightmove                                514.30       +3.36%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             114.13       +3.24%
Flutter Entertainment                  10050.00       +3.08%
Signature Aviation                       172.78      -11.73%
Future                                   941.00       -8.82%
Cineworld Group                           59.83       -8.60%
Premier Oil                               29.85       -8.52%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1213.80       -8.39%

AIM
Walcom Group                               0.35     +133.33%
Microsaic Systems                          1.30      +73.33%
ValiRx                                    19.00      +44.76%
Aura Energy Limited                        0.25      +42.86%
Plutus Powergen                            0.04      +40.00%
Fastjet                                    0.09      -22.92%
Edenville Energy                           0.03      -21.43%
Cadence Minerals                           6.60      -17.50%
Richland Resources                         0.25      -16.67%
Block Energy  Ord Shs Gbp0.0025            1.45      -14.71%

Overall Market
Walcom Group                               0.35     +133.33%
Microsaic Systems                          1.30      +73.33%
ValiRx                                    19.00      +44.76%
Aura Energy Limited                        0.25      +42.86%
Plutus Powergen                            0.04      +40.00%
Altyn  Ord 0.1p                            0.90      -24.84%
Fastjet                                    0.09      -22.92%
Edenville Energy                           0.03      -21.43%
Cadence Minerals                           6.60      -17.50%
Richland Resources                         0.25      -16.67%