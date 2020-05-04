StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan said chief executive Trevor Phillips was standing down.
The company also announced that it had signed a new contract with a US biotechnology company for the provision of a respiratory syncytial virus human challenge study.
The study was projected to deliver £3.5m in revenue in 2020, Open Orphan said, without naming the client.
Phillips would remain in his role until the end of June to ensure an orderly transition, but had left the board with immediate effect.
Executive chairman Cathal Friel would continue to lead the company 'alongside a refreshed, focused management team and board,' it added.
