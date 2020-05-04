StockMarketWire.com - Clinical stage biotechnology company ValiRx launched a share issue to raise £1.12m to help meet its working capital requirements and fund a clinical trial.
New shares in the company would be issued at 6p each.
ValiRx had previously announced in March that its capital position was extremely weak
Last month, it also raised £0.2m from a share issue at 3.5p per share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
