StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare and industrial company Scapa said the heads of its two core divisions had both resigned.
Executive director and president of healthcare Joe Doherty, had resigned with immediate effect to purse other business opportunities.
Doherty had been replaced by John Petreanu, who was most recently vice president operations at medical device services provider Viant Medical.
Sevan Demirdogen, meanwhile, had resigned as executive director and president of the industrials business, also to 'pursue other business opportunities', Scapa said.
Current chief executive Heejae Chae had assumed Demirdogen's role, in addition to his existing responisbilities.
The company also said that Chae has volunteered a temporary 20% reduction in basic salary during the Covid-19 crisis.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
