StockMarketWire.com - In-game advertising group Bidstack said it expected revenue growth will continue to be 'minor' in the first half of the year after the company reported a wider loss in 2019 as revenue fell short of its expectations.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax losses widened to £5.3m from £1.2m on-year, and turnover dropped to £140K from £316K.
The company said the result reflected a strategic decision to focus on development work and not to prioritise the acquisition of new games and additional advertising inventory.
'Although the company failed to meet its revenue targets for the year, 2019 has been spent ensuring the foundations of the business are sufficiently robust to achieve meaningful future growth,' Bidstack said.
Looking ahead, Bidstack said it was well positioned in 2020 to capitalise on the launch of a new generation of hardware into the gaming market, with both Microsoft and Sony announcing plans to launch new consoles this year.
The next generation of Xbox, codenamed 'Project Scarlett,' was scheduled to arrive this year, as was the Sony PlayStation 5.
'While we are working hard to increase the breadth of our inventory of games in H1 2020 and with some success, the board continues to expect that revenues in H1 2020, although higher than total revenues for 2019, will continue to be minor and that material revenues for 2020 will start to occur only in the second half,' it added. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: