StockMarketWire.com - Language services provider to the entertainment industry Zoo Digital said it had experienced a 'reassuring resumption in demand' following a softening of trading that occurred from March.
The company reiterated that it expected to post revenue for the year through March 2020 of at least $30m and earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of at least $2.2m.
Cash collection had been 'much stronger than forecast' and cash at the year-end was $0.7m.
'Trading in the first weeks of the 2021 financial year has been encouraging and we have built a pipeline of new business,' Zoo Digital said.
'Following the temporary softening of sales experienced as customers implemented business continuity plans and halted production on new originals titles, as outlined on 23 March 2020, the group has since experienced a reassuring resumption in demand.'
The resumption was underpinned by the continued industry requirement for localisation and digital packaging, particularly in relation to back catalogues, the company said.
The majority of the localisation orders to date havd been for subtitling, but the company was also seeing increasing demand for dubbing services.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: