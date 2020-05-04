StockMarketWire.com - Vast Resources said it expected its diamond joint venture to be continued, despite disruption caused by the Covid-19 crisis.
The company said it was responding to press articles in the Zimbabwean press about the future of the project, which it is developing with the state-backed Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company.
'As the Company awaits finalisation of the joint venture in the post Covid-19 lockdown period, the company continues to engage with the Zimbabwe government,' Vast said.
It added that the government had 'warmly welcomed the investment, and expects the project to play its part and be a contributor to the country's economic recovery programme post the pandemic'.
'The company remains confident that despite the recent Covid-19 lockdown and other delays that have arisen in recent months due to matters unrelated to the relationship between the Zimbabwean Government and Vast Resources, the project will be continued to the benefit of all stakeholders,' Vast said.
'We look forward to providing further updates as we receive official communication from the authorised bodies in Zimbabwe.'
At 9:21am: [LON:VAST] Vast Resources PLC share price was -0.01p at 0.16p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
