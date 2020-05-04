StockMarketWire.com - West Africa focused miner Cora Gold said it had appointed consultancy Digby Wells Environmental to undertake the environmental and social impact assessment for its Sanankoro gold project in Southern Mali.
Cora Gold said it was initially focused on resource growth at Sanankoro and then, if successful, the delivery of a definitive feasibility study before the end of 2021.
At 1:25pm: [LON:CORA] Cora Gold Limited Ord Npv Di share price was -0.1p at 5.4p
