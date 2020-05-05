StockMarketWire.com - Refractory product supplier RHI Magnesita said it faced an increasingly challenging trading environment in the second quarter as the Covid-19 crisis crimped orders.
Customer production in the steel division had fallen in response to the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic.
The industrial division had remained more resilient, particularly in areas where maintenance work had been accelerated during shutdowns, although there had been some project postponements.
Actions taken by RHI Magnesita to conserve cash have included scrapping its 2019 final dividend and deferring at least €45m of capital expenditure.
The company said it had a strong liquidity position, which increased to €1.2bn in the first quarter, comprising cash and cash equivalents of €0.5bn and fully committed undrawn facilities of €0.7bn.
'The overall impact of Covid-19 and, in particular, the extent and the duration of its effects on the global economy and our business, and the speed of economic recovery remain very uncertain,' RHI Magnesita said.
'Whilst the impact will be material in the short term, the business is taking appropriate actions and has sufficient liquidity to withstand an extended period of uncertainty.'
'Longer term, the group is well positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities when markets improve and is focused on ensuring that it can exit this period of disruption with positive strategic momentum.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: