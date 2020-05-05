StockMarketWire.com - Logistics company Wincanton said its 2020 financial year results release had been postponed until mid-June.
The company had originally planned to release the results on 20 May.
Wincanton said the move was in line with current regulatory guidance and would ensure it could complete necessary procedures amid current working restrictions.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
