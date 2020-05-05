StockMarketWire.com - Dairy services group National Milk Records posted a 1% rise in third-quarter revenue and said it was operating in robust market sector amid the Covid-19 crisis.
Revenue for the three months through March rose to £5.61m, up from £5.56m on-year.
Revenues for testing of Johne's disease rose 7%, helping to offset marginal declines in core services such as milk recording and payment testing.
'Following the outbreak of Covid-19 any outlook must be caveated with a degree of uncertainty however the supply of staples such as dairy products remains a predictable and robust market sector,' the company said.
'There is short term pressure on the UK dairy sector as we anticipate the food service sector will remain disrupted for the remainder of 2020.'
'The impact of Brexit was an uncertainty prior to Covid-19 but our forecast remains that this will be mildly positive for NMR in the medium term.'
'It remains our advice to investors that we cannot give any specific guidance on the financial impact of Covid-19 for the fourth quarter due to the dynamic nature of the situation and its potential impact on both revenue streams and resource availability.'
'Management remain positive about the long term robustness of the business and opportunities for future growth.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
