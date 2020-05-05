StockMarketWire.com - Office and industrial property investor Regional REIT said it secured high levels of rent collection during the Covid-19 crisis.
At at 1 May, 92.8% of rent had been collected in total, which compared with 91.6% collected at the same date in 2019.
The sum was comprised of 87.2% of the company's first-quarter rents due and agreed collections from occupiers now settling monthly, amounting to 5.6%.
'In addition, we have agreed temporary rent holidays with repayment plans on an additional 1.3%,' Regional REIT said.
'We continue discussions with tenants on the remaining outstanding element and expect to increase the collection amount in the next few weeks.'
At 8:00am: [LON:RGL] Regional Reit Limited share price was +6.45p at 80.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
