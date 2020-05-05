StockMarketWire.com - Mineral exploration company Erris Resources detailed plans to raise approximately £0.33m through the placing of shares to progress its Loch Tay gold project in Scotland.
The company planned to place 7,767,357 shares at a price of 4.25p a share, and the net proceeds of the placing would primarily be used to advance high-grade gold targets at the company's Loch Tay Gold project in Scotland, once the restrictions that had been put in place as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic had been lifted, Erris Resources said.
'The proposed work includes a major soil sampling campaign over the Lead Trial - Dunan and Glen Almond target areas with ongoing licence wide sampling and geological mapping. These works aim to finalise the selection of prospective drill targets for testing before year-end subject to timing on easing of Covid-19 restrictions,' the company said.
'Erris and its Loch Tay option agreement partner, GreenOre, have agreed to temporarily halt the earn-in period so no time will be lost as a result of the lockdown measures. From recommencement of work, Erris will have three years and eight months remaining on the earn-in period,' it added.
At 8:23am: [LON:ERIS] Erris Resources Plc share price was -0.1p at 4.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: