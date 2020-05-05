StockMarketWire.com - Clinical AI technology company Sensyne Health said it had launched a product that helps pregnant women remotely monitor blood pressure.
The launch came in response to UK government guidelines for all pregnant women to follow stringent social distancing and minimise face-to-face contact amid the Covid-19 crisis.
'The Covid-19 pandemic is now increasing the need for healthcare professionals to advocate blood pressure self-monitoring in order to reduce face-to-face consultations for pregnant women whilst maintaining care for the woman and her baby,' Sensyne Health said.
The product would be offered free to the NHS for one year to support hospital maternity services during the pandemic.
At 9:00am: [LON:SENS] Sensyne Health Plc Ord 10p share price was +2p at 49.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: