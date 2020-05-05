StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
BP                                       314.43       +4.60%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1315.30       +3.94%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1267.00       +3.72%
Prudential                              1080.00       +3.45%
Glencore                                 142.25       +3.41%
Next                                    4616.00       -2.86%
Meggitt                                  261.50       -2.06%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     2416.00       -1.47%
International Consolidated Airlines      201.25       -1.30%
Rightmove                                488.30       -1.27%

FTSE 250
Tullow Oil                                26.54       +6.84%
Brewin Dolphin Holdings                  282.00       +6.02%
Micro Focus International                476.90       +5.98%
Sig                                       24.35       +5.87%
Vivo Energy                               79.10       +5.33%
Mitchells & Butlers                      158.70       -4.17%
Hammerson                                 58.94       -4.04%
Marks And Spencer Group                   87.10       -3.93%
Marston's                                 33.96       -3.80%
Bakkavor Group                            72.45       -3.40%

FTSE 350
Tullow Oil                                26.54       +6.84%
Brewin Dolphin Holdings                  282.00       +6.02%
Micro Focus International                476.90       +5.98%
Sig                                       24.35       +5.87%
Vivo Energy                               79.10       +5.33%
Mitchells & Butlers                      158.70       -4.17%
Hammerson                                 58.94       -4.04%
Marks And Spencer Group                   87.10       -3.93%
Marston's                                 33.96       -3.80%
Bakkavor Group                            72.45       -3.40%

AIM
Itaconix                                   1.15      +39.39%
Columbus Energy Resources  Ord 0.05        2.35      +27.03%
Asian Plantations Limited                  4.20      +25.37%
Marechale Capital                          1.00      +25.00%
GCM Resources                             16.50      +22.22%
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.96      -35.57%
Tern                                      10.25      -25.45%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.15      -25.00%
Craven House Capital  ORD USD1.00          1.95      -22.00%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               5.25      -17.97%

Overall Market
Itaconix                                   1.15      +39.39%
Columbus Energy Resources  Ord 0.05        2.35      +27.03%
Air Partner                               49.00      +26.61%
Asian Plantations Limited                  4.20      +25.37%
Marechale Capital                          1.00      +25.00%
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.96      -35.57%
Management Consulting Group                0.40      -31.03%
Tern                                      10.25      -25.45%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.15      -25.00%
Craven House Capital  ORD USD1.00          1.95      -22.00%