FTSE 100 BP 314.43 +4.60% Royal Dutch Shell 1315.30 +3.94% Royal Dutch Shell 1267.00 +3.72% Prudential 1080.00 +3.45% Glencore 142.25 +3.41% Next 4616.00 -2.86% Meggitt 261.50 -2.06% Smurfit Kappa Group 2416.00 -1.47% International Consolidated Airlines 201.25 -1.30% Rightmove 488.30 -1.27% FTSE 250 Tullow Oil 26.54 +6.84% Brewin Dolphin Holdings 282.00 +6.02% Micro Focus International 476.90 +5.98% Sig 24.35 +5.87% Vivo Energy 79.10 +5.33% Mitchells & Butlers 158.70 -4.17% Hammerson 58.94 -4.04% Marks And Spencer Group 87.10 -3.93% Marston's 33.96 -3.80% Bakkavor Group 72.45 -3.40% FTSE 350 Tullow Oil 26.54 +6.84% Brewin Dolphin Holdings 282.00 +6.02% Micro Focus International 476.90 +5.98% Sig 24.35 +5.87% Vivo Energy 79.10 +5.33% Mitchells & Butlers 158.70 -4.17% Hammerson 58.94 -4.04% Marks And Spencer Group 87.10 -3.93% Marston's 33.96 -3.80% Bakkavor Group 72.45 -3.40% AIM Itaconix 1.15 +39.39% Columbus Energy Resources Ord 0.05 2.35 +27.03% Asian Plantations Limited 4.20 +25.37% Marechale Capital 1.00 +25.00% GCM Resources 16.50 +22.22% Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.96 -35.57% Tern 10.25 -25.45% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.15 -25.00% Craven House Capital ORD USD1.00 1.95 -22.00% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 5.25 -17.97% Overall Market Itaconix 1.15 +39.39% Columbus Energy Resources Ord 0.05 2.35 +27.03% Air Partner 49.00 +26.61% Asian Plantations Limited 4.20 +25.37% Marechale Capital 1.00 +25.00% Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.96 -35.57% Management Consulting Group 0.40 -31.03% Tern 10.25 -25.45% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.15 -25.00% Craven House Capital ORD USD1.00 1.95 -22.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
