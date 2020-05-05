StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics company Genedrive launched a £8m share issue to fund the development of a Covid-19 test.
New shares in the company were being offered at 80p each, via a £7m placing and £1m broker option.
Genedrive said proceeds would support the rapid development of SARS-CoV-2 assays and development of a SARS-CoV-2 test.
SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes the Covid-19 disease.
At 1:16pm: [LON:GDR] Genedrive Plc share price was -0.5p at 197.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
