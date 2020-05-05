StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Vast Resources said shipments of equipment were currently being unloaded at its Baita Plai polymetallic mine in Romania.
The first shipment of equipment was being unloaded from trucks after clearing customers last week and included longer installation lead time items consisting of railway tracks and locomotives.
The shipping schedules of the remaining containers of equipment remained on track, Vast Resources said.
At 1:58pm: [LON:VAST] Vast Resources PLC share price was +0.01p at 0.17p
