StockMarketWire.com - Gambling software company GAN suspended trading in its shares on London's AIM market after raising funds and listing on the US technology Nasdaq market.
GAN raised $54m in its US initial public offering, by offering shares at $8.50 each, the high end of a $6.50-to-$8.50 indicative range.
At 2:11pm: [LON:GAN] GAN Plc share price was 0p at 225p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
