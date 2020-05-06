StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology business Smith & Nephew said its revenue had slumped in April, owing to a suspension of elective medical procedures in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.
Underlying revenue during the month fell 47%, with the fall in elective procedures being somewhat offset by improved trading in China.
In the three months through March, reported revenue fell 5.7%, while underlying revenue, which excludes acquisitions and currency movements, fell 7.6%.
Smith & Nephew said its 2020 guidance remained withdrawn due to continuing uncertainty regarding the impact of the pandemic.
'Countries and healthcare systems around the world are facing an unprecedented challenge, and we are seeing a significant short-term impact on Smith & Nephew,' chief executive Roland Diggelmann said.
'The recovery in China is encouraging, as is the restart of elective surgeries in many other countries, and especially within the US.'
'While there is still much uncertainty, Smith & Nephew has the financial strength to withstand this period and, as demand increases, we are ready to step up and support customers through our robust supply chain, innovative products and some new ways of working.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
