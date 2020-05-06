StockMarketWire.com - Sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion said it was considering whether to pursue an appeal against the UK competition regulator after it blocked the company's £90m takeover of Footasylum.
JD Sports said it would carefully consider whether to make an application to the Competition Appeal Tribunal to review the decision.
It argued that the Competition and Markets Authority had failed to properly understand the competitive trends in the industry, particularly at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic was expected to weigh on retailers.
'When the CMA published its provisional findings in February, we said at the time that they demonstrated a complete misunderstanding of our market to an alarming extent,' the company said.' 'Today, and equally frustratingly, in the midst of a global pandemic and with the UK high street in a state of complete lockdown, the CMA's final decision is even more absurd.'
'It is therefore extraordinary for the CMA to now require the divestment of Footasylum, in full knowledge of the impact that COVID-19 has had on its operations and, indeed, the retail industry as a whole,' it added. 'In this regard, we must face the fact that there is a significant probability that a prospective purchaser could look to substantially reduce Footasylum's central operations, resulting in a considerable loss of jobs, particularly in the North West of England, which is entirely at odds with the government's current strategy.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
