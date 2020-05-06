StockMarketWire.com - Engineering company Ricardo said its order intake had fallen in April and that it had agreed to an adjustment to its banking covenants.
The company said its adjusted leverage covenant had been upped to 3.75 times, from 3.0 times, for the next two test dates of 30 June and 31 December.
The covenant would return to 3.0 times for the following test date on 30 June 2021.
Net debt at the end of April was £80.8m, with £20m of a £150m revolving credit facility undrawn and available.
Liquid cash reserves amounted to £66.0m and the company said it had on Tuesday exercised £50m of an accordion option on its banking facilities, upping the revolving credit facility to £200m.
'We thank each of our relationship banks NatWest, HSBC, Bank of Ireland and Lloyds for their continued support for Ricardo during these unprecedented times,' Ricardo said.
The company said order intake for the first quarter was 'good' at £30m, though orders had fallen to £19m in the month of April.
'Against the backdrop of Covid-19, some of our businesses continue to perform well whilst others have been more adversely impacted,' Ricardo said.
'Despite the continued good order intake over the past quarter, there is considerable uncertainty and economic volatility ahead,' it added.
'With this in mind, it is difficult to forecast with a reasonable degree of accuracy and we are therefore withdrawing guidance until we see more stability in the economic backdrop.'
At 8:53am: [LON:RCDO] Ricardo PLC share price was +15p at 385p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
